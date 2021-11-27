Kevin's Weather: Gift Idea

Now that the Christmas shopping season is officially underway, here’s an idea for you.
Telescopes can make a great holiday gift.
Starter telescopes aren’t expensive and work very well for beginners.
Looking through a telescope is also something the family can do together.
The winter sky is especially good for telescope viewing, so you’ll have no problem finding things to see.
So, if you’re stumped when it comes to gift ideas, you might consider a telescope.
It will bring many hours of viewing pleasure and who knows, maybe you’ll be starting a young astronomer on a new career!