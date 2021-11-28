"It's a passion and I love making the candles and creating and designing those scents" -- local candle making business expands

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - According to the Census Bureau, more than 4.4 million new businesses were created in the U.S. in 2020.
One of those small businesses is here in the Wabash Valley and specializes in candle making.
It's known as Rusted Root out of Rockville, Indiana.
They are celebrating 1-year of making signature scents.
The business got its start in owner Jenn Kersey's home, but has since moved into a permanent, larger location.
One thing that makes this shop so special is its "candle bar" -- where you can create your dream scent.
"All small businesses...we're doing this because we love it. It's a passion and I love making the candles and creating and designing those scents...so having the support and people wanting my product means everything," owner Jenn Kersey
