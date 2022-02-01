Groundhog Day Winter Storm 2022 - Here's the latest from Storm Team 10

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The first winter storm of the season is set to bring the threat for ice and accumulating snow Wednesday and Thursday.
Here's the latest from Storm Team 10:
A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the entire News 10 viewing area. There are few variations in the start time, but it is generally from Wednesday through Thursday night.
Clark, Coles, Cumberland, Edgar and Effingham counties from midnight Wednesday to 6 p.m. CST Thursday.
Clay, Crawford, Jasper, Lawrence and Richland counties in Illinois and Clay, Parke, Putnam, Vermillion and Vigo counties in Indiana from 7 a.m. Wednesday to 1 a.m. EST Friday.
Daviess, Greene, Knox, Martin, Monroe, Owen and Sullivan counties in Indiana from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 1 a.m. EST Friday.
Here's what type of precipitation is expected and when across these select cities.
What will start out as rain will eventually turn into a wintry mix of sleet and maybe some freezing rain before that mixed precipitation changes to snow.
Travel is expected to become treacherous as precipitation continues to fall.
A brief lull in precipitation is expected Wednesday night, but another round will move in early Thursday morning and linger through most of the day.
Heavy snow is possible with this round, and blowing snow could be come an issue as wind gusts approach 30 mph.
When all is said and done Friday morning, here is how much snow is anticipated across the News 10 viewing area.
These amounts are of course subject to change depending on when the wintry mix changes to snow.
Sleet would cut back on the snow totals, but if cold air moves in, more snow is expected to fall.
Snow amounts could exceed one foot closer to Interstate 74 and north.
