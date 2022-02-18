Flooding continues in parts of the Wabash Valley - here's a look at how much rain fell

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Heavy rain fell over the Wabash Valley February 16-17, causing widespread flooding and filling creeks and rivers.
The rain arrived Wednesday night and continued through most of Thursday, prompting a number of flood warnings and advisories.
This caused as many as 40 roads to be closed in Vigo County Thursday.
In addition to rain, some sleet and snow fell on the back edge of the system, though those totals remained light.
Here are some of the two-day precipitation totals from various observation sites that have been reported to the National Weather Service:
ILLINOIS:
- Yale (Jasper) - 3.21"
- Effingham County Airport - 2.87"
- Watson (Effingham) - 2.62"
- Newton (Jasper) - 2.53"
- Clay City (Clay) - 2.42"
- Flora (Clay) - 2.41"
- Olney (Richland) - 2.40"
- Marshall (Clark) - 2.27"
- Lawrenceville (Lawrence) - 2.23"
- Hutsonville (Crawford) - 2.21"
- Paris (Edgar) - 2.20"
- Robinson [2 miles W] (Crawford) - 2.10"
- Altamont (Effingham) - 2.08"
- Neoga (Cumberland) - 2.03"
- Casey (Clark) - 1.99"
- Mattoon (Coles) - 1.92"
- Coles County Airport - 1.78"
- Jewett (Cumberland) - 1.56"
INDIANA:
- Riley (Vigo) - 2.40"
- Terre Haute [6 miles N] (Vigo) - 2.31"
- Shoals [4 miles E] (Martin) - 2.27"
- Vincennes [4 miles E] (Knox) - 2.25"
- Sullivan (Sullivan) - 2.21"
- Terre Haute Airport (Vigo) - 2.20"
- Rockville (Parke) - 2.12"
- Reelsville [4 miles WSW] (Putnam) - 2.05"
- Cloverdale [3.5 miles W] (Putnam) - 1.92"
- Plainville (Daviess) - 1.89"
- Washington (Daviess) - 1.86"
- Spencer [7 miles S] - 1.81"
- Rosedale (Parke) - 1.79"
- Gosport [4 miles WSW] - 1.61"
RIVER FLOODING LATEST:
Now that the rain has stopped, attention is now focused on the larger creeks and rivers in the Wabash Valley, many of which are still rising after the heavy rain.
Flood warnings continue along the Wabash, White, Eel, and Embarras Rivers.
