Earthquakes become disasters

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WTHI) - After the recent earthquakes in Syria and Turkey, communities are facing structural and social disaster.
Officials at Purdue University say there are 2 factors of risk in an earthquake: hazard potential and structure exposure. For an earthquake to become a social disaster, multiple factors have to be considered.
Officials say the United States has strong government support in the case of an earthquake. However, they question how this could be transferred to the rest of the world.
Julio Ramirez is a professor of structural engineering at Purdue University.
He says it's important to think of other society's needs for future disaster prevention.
"We can't just naturally implement what we know about what we can do with those types of structures in the United States. The question becomes how can they be implemented in this specific society we're talking about," said Ramirez.
Ramirez says it's important to consider social and structural differences in countries like Turkey and Syria.