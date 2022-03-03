Top Chef fundraising event

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- You can enjoy delicious food all while supporting a good cause at an upcoming event! The Terre Haute Children's Museum is hosting its 14th annual Top Chef fundraiser.
It will be on Saturday, April 9.
Over 100 chefs have been recruited to show off their culinary skills. Tables and individual tickets are available. All funds will support the museum.
Executive director for the Children's Museum, Susan Turner, says this is the biggest fundraising event of the year.
"It is such a great time to get together with people you haven't seen in a while especially coming out of the pandemic as we are and it's such a great cause to make sure we have our own children's museum in our community," Turner said.
