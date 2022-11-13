Tony Taps out for Kids - a local veteran fireman aims to spread holiday cheer

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Calling all jeepers! One local event needs your help providing some holiday cheer!
Tony Taps out for Kids is a boot, food, and toy drive. It is set for next weekend.
The proceeds from the event go to Santa's Little Jeepers. It is an organization that provides Thanksgiving and Christmas for kids in the area.
Tony Shipman is a veteran fireman of 24 years.
He was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer in 2020, and he will be there raising awareness for all cancers.
Shipman will be sitting on top of a fire truck for 24 hours straight.
"Just kind of gives a little incentive to other cancer patients that they can do what they want. You know, if they get up and get moving if they can...out here and encourage them to do stuff. They don't have to sit at home," veteran fireman Tony Shipman said.
The event will be at Top Guns in Terre Haute next weekend. That's Nov. 16 and 17.
The event starts at 7 p.m. on Friday and goes through 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Organizers helped 160 families in 2021, and the goal is to double that this year!