Title Sponsor of Wabash Valley Fairgrounds announced at check presentation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The title sponsor of the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds is coming back for another year.
The Hometown Savings Bank, formerly known as Terre Haute Savings Bank held a check presentation Tuesday morning.
The bank gave $15,000 to help support the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds.
Staff at the fairgrounds tell News 10 this could go to cover operational costs, maintenance and helping with event planning.
The Hometown Savings Bank said it's excited to be able to support the fairgrounds.
Fairgrounds leaders said this money will help their operations substantially.
"We're glad as a community bank to be supporting our fairgrounds and we want to see them grow. And feel like with our support that's a little bit of a way to help," said The Hometown Savings Bank President Bart Colwell.
"These kinds of sponsorships and generosity from our community is vital to our existence in the community," said Wabash Valley Fairgrounds Manager Jenny Hamilton.
The Hometown Savings Bank also said the money could go to support kids in 4-H.