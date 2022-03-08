Title Sponsor of Wabash Valley Fairgrounds announced at check presentation

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River.


...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Ongoing flooding will continue along portions of the East Fork
White, White, and Wabash Rivers and their tributaries. River stages
are rising again due to previous rainfall over the weekend. Minor
flooding is largely expected, which primarily impacts river roads,
parks, and agricultural land.  Moderate flooding in the Seymour area
on the East Fork White River is expected to persist into Thursday
morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet
and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim,
or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters,
stop, turn around and go another way.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths
occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges,
dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream,
even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route
over higher ground.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued Wednesday afternoon by around
100 PM EST /1200 PM CST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until late Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low bottomlands flood.  Water begins to
back up local tributaries.  River road near Mecca is impassable.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.6
feet early Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood
stage late Saturday evening.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 20.5 feet, Residential property of about 50 river
cabins begin to flood.  North Lake and Izaak Walton Areas near
West Terre Haute begin to flood.  Flooding closes more county
roads.  Lowland agricultural flooding is in progress.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CST Tuesday /8:30 PM EST Tuesday/ the stage was
20.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:30 PM CST Tuesday /8:30 PM EST Tuesday/ was 20.0
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.4
feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage
early Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:45 PM EST Tuesday the stage was 19.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:45 PM EST Tuesday was 19.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.6
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage Monday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Title Sponsor of Wabash Valley Fairgrounds announced at check presentation

  • Updated
  • 0
The Hometown Savings Bank

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The title sponsor of the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds is coming back for another year.

The Hometown Savings Bank, formerly known as Terre Haute Savings Bank held a check presentation Tuesday morning.

The bank gave $15,000 to help support the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds.

Staff at the fairgrounds tell News 10 this could go to cover operational costs, maintenance and helping with event planning.

The Hometown Savings Bank said it's excited to be able to support the fairgrounds.

Fairgrounds leaders said this money will help their operations substantially.

"We're glad as a community bank to be supporting our fairgrounds and we want to see them grow. And feel like with our support that's a little bit of a way to help," said The Hometown Savings Bank President Bart Colwell.

"These kinds of sponsorships and generosity from our community is vital to our existence in the community," said Wabash Valley Fairgrounds Manager Jenny Hamilton.

The Hometown Savings Bank also said the money could go to support kids in 4-H.

