Title Sponsor of Wabash Valley Fairgrounds announced at check presentation

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Indiana...Illinois... Wabash River. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana... Illinois... Wabash River. .Ongoing flooding will continue along portions of the East Fork White, White, and Wabash Rivers and their tributaries. River stages are rising again due to previous rainfall over the weekend. Minor flooding is largely expected, which primarily impacts river roads, parks, and agricultural land. Moderate flooding in the Seymour area on the East Fork White River is expected to persist into Thursday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim, or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters, stop, turn around and go another way. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream, even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route over higher ground. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued Wednesday afternoon by around 100 PM EST /1200 PM CST/. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to flood. Higher bottomlands begin to flood. Water backs up most local tributaries. River water is at the top of some private levees. Lowest county roads begin to flood. Parke CR 75 W begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:45 PM EST Tuesday the stage was 19.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 PM EST Tuesday was 19.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.6 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage Monday afternoon. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&