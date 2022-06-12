Tire take-back in Sullivan County

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - It was tire take-back day in Sullivan County on Saturday.
The recycling center partnered with the Sullivan County Health Department to host this tire amnesty event.
Folks from Sullivan County dropped off their old tires to help prevent future environmental and health issues.
For instance, mosquitoes like to lay their eggs in tires filled with water.
Tires that are left outside for a long period of time become a breeding ground for diseases.
Organizers say it is important to have events like this every summer.
"Especially in the summer when there are more mosquitoes anyway. The longer that those sit out, it increases the population," Education coordinator Michele Cary said.
Organizers say they might host another amnesty event soon. News 10 will keep you updated on when that will be.