Tips on how to maintain your New Year's Resolutions

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Setting New Year's Resolutions for yourself can be overwhelming and can often times feel unattainable, but knowing ways to keep your goals going will ensure your resolutions are here to stay.
A fresh start to the new year motivates many of us to work on personal goals to improve our way of life. Many of us choose resolutions focused on improving our mental health. Clinical director at the FSA counseling center, Melissa Grinslade shares some popular resolutions.
"This desire to just be happy again. We also often hear things about self-esteem, our appearance, and making weight loss goals and all those are great things to be considering but we want to always keep out new years resolution goals healthy" says Grinslade.
Grinslade says it is important to make your goals specific so you can know the exact steps it takes to achieve and maintain the goal. She also says to set attainable goals so you are not overwhelmed and disappointed when you feel burned out. According to FSU News on average 80% of new year's resolutions fail by the second week of February. Grinslade says to create small steps leading to your goal.
"Looking at it kind of as a trip from New York City to LA and how you're going to make those little steps along the way so you know you're being successful you're taking the steps that you want and you have a timeframe of how you're going to get there."
If your goal is to lose weight to feel better mentally you should find a type of exercise that you enjoy to make it a sustainable goal. Grinslade encourages people to choose one resolution and commit to it.
"So make sure you know what your motivation is. You know how you're going to track that progress so that you can feel good and you can feel inspire throughout the year to make the positive change that really that's what that new years eve goal is all about."