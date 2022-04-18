Tips for maintaining your garden this spring

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- As the days are getting warmer and longer you may be thinking of planting some flowers, but don't know where to start.
After you pick out the flowers you want to plant make sure you know which ones require the sun, shade, or both. Then make sure your soil is loose, well drained and has organic material in it.
Once you're ready to get planting you should clean up your flower beds. Clear away any dead leaves or debris from the soil surface. You should also replace the old mulch to give a clean slate for flowers to grow. This helps the soil retain moisture and keeps weeds away. Make sure you are watering your flowers every week and clipping off any brown or dead leaves.
The president of the Wabash Valley Master Gardners and manager at Rural King, Era Nichols, shares when you should begin planting.
"Most annuals you want to wat until may first because of the freezing frost. Now you can plant them earlier but if it's gonna frost you must cover them and when you cover them don't use plastic absolutely use cloth" shares Nichols.
You may also may be curious on how to better maintain your vegetable and fruit gardens. To feel more confident with gardening you should consider buying a farmers almanac to help you through the process.
According to a cultivated nest after buying quality seeds you should consider starting your seeds indoors if the colder weather is lingering. You can use potting soil in small cups and trays and plant the seeds there. This ensures your plants will be safe until warmer weather arrives.
Once the warmer weather is here to stay you need to prepare soil, remove any weeding, and add proper fertilizer. You should research what vegetables and fruit need more sun and which ones require shade. Lastly, you should water them regularly, but remember not to overdo it.
To find more helpful tips on how to maintain your garden click here.