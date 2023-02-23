Tiny homes project receives financial boost

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A project to build tiny homes for veterans in Terre Haute got a financial boost.
Thursday, the Vigo County Commissioners presented a check to the Terre Haute Association of Realtors for the project.
The plan is to build six tiny homes to temporarily house veterans as they get back on their feet.
The homes are funded by the community through donations.
Leaders say the project's budget is about halfway to where it needs to be.
If you're interested in donating, you can call 812-234-8732.