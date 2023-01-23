 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT
THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7
inches possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow is likely to come in two separate
waves with the first wave focused on south central Indiana in
pre-dawn hours with the second mid morning across north central
Indiana. Snow may be intense at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Tim Allen denies flashing Pamela Anderson on 'Home Improvement' set

  • 0
Tim Allen denies flashing Pamela Anderson on 'Home Improvement' set

Pamela Anderson and Tim Allen in 2001.

 KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images

In her new memoir shared with Variety prior to publication, Pamela Anderson is alleging a disturbing incident she says happened on the set of "Home Improvement" with her former costar Tim Allen.

According to Variety, which received an excerpt of Anderson's forthcoming tell-all memoir "Love, Pamela," the actress writes that Allen showed her his penis while working on the show in 1991, when she was 23 years old and Allen was 37. He is denying the allegation.

"On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe," she wrote. "He opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath. He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked. Now we're even. I laughed uncomfortably."

The excerpt doesn't mention how or when Allen may have seen Anderson naked.

Anderson posed for Playboy several times throughout her career, with her first appearance, in 1989, a couple of years before she alleges the incident took place.

Allen denied the incident in a statement to CNN.

"No, it never happened," he said in the statement. "I would never do such a thing."

CNN has reached out to representatives for Anderson for comment.

Anderson played Lisa the Tool Girl on "Home Improvement," which was a hit series for ABC. Allen played Tim "The Tool Man" Taylor.

She left after two seasons for her role as lifeguard Casey Jean "C.J." Parker on "Baywatch."

Anderson is also the subject of "Pamela, a love story" which is set to premiere on Netflix January 31, the same day her memoir is scheduled to be published.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.