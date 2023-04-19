Tick and mosquito season is here - there are ways to combat these pests this spring and summer season

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Whether you're hitting the trails, playing with your dog, or hanging out with friends, ticks and mosquitoes are on the move now. There are ways you can avoid or fight these almost invisible attackers. One biologist talks about the dangers ticks pose to people.
"The deer tick is the one that right now is the biggest concern for people because that's the one that carries lyme disease. And lyme disease, the key characteristic is you'll get that bullseye imprint after a couple days," said Rusty Ronser, ISU professor and chairman of Biology Department.
Ticks are most active from April to September, or really just when it's warm out. They can hide up in trees and jump down on you or your pet. They could even hangout lower to the ground in the brush.
Gonser says that there are some good ways to lower the risk of a tick latching on to you.
“You should always wear closed faced shoes with socks, long pants, but tuck your pants into your socks. Then, wear a long-sleeved shirt. Light colors are possible, so kinda khaki color or light color shirts because they're attracted to dark colors," said Gonser.
If you get a tick on you, it's best to remove them right away. Use tweezers to remove the head from your skin. Mosquitoes are also very active around this time.
"The biggest thing for mosquitoes is standing water, and so when they first come out. What we recommend is removing all tires, pool covers, skimming your pool, birdbaths, trash can lids, anything that's gonna hold water they can breed in," said Gonser.
Just like ticks, mosquitoes can carry parasites. The one you need to worry most about is the West Nile Virus. Your pets aren't off the hook either.
"The big one that we don't think about as humans, because we're not the appropriate host, is canine heartworm, which is prevalent here," Gonser said.
It's always recommended to check your dog for any ticks in their fur as well. Natural and commercial repellent is also a good option.
Gonser says that your health and safety are the most important.
"Stay safe. I'd say, the one thing is don't be a slave to fashion," Gonser said.