THSO 'Symphony Sunday' at Westminster Village

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra has been looking for more opportunities to get its music out into the community.
On Sunday, they showcased some of their tunes to the Westminster Village.
Many people are still not comfortable attending full concerts due to Covid-19 concerns.
The THSO didn't want these senior residents to miss out on the joys of live music! So, they decided to bring a Valentine's Day show to their front doors.
The concert featured a little bit of everything -- ranging from classical pieces to hints of pop.
Organizers say they love being able to share their talents!
"There's one thing about live music that you can't get when you're listening to a recording. It's about improving the quality of life, not only for the Westminster residents but for the entire community," THSO Executive Director Samantha Johnson-Helms said.
Organizers say the residents thrive on these free 'Symphony Sundays.'
They hope to have even more concerts in the future.