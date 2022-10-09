THSO hosts first-ever Sip and Savor event

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra hosted the first-ever Sip and Savor event his weekend at the Hulman Center.
Local breweries and restaurants offered a variety of selections for people to try while they got a chance to enjoy some beautiful live jazz music.
The goal is to help raise money for the orchestra, so they can continue to provide beautiful music and educational programs to the community.
"It's wonderful to see the community coming out to support the Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra," Samantha Johnson-Helms, the THSO Executive Director, said. "We hope to make this a yearly event that they can look forward to, and it also helps us grow our donor and patron base so we can make a bigger impact on our community."
