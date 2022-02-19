THSO hosts Beethoven and Brews

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana... White River. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Illinois... Driftwood River, East Fork White River, Wabash River. .A combination of snow melt, plentiful rainfall, and frozen ground has led to widespread flooding across central and southern Indiana on many area waterways. Rainfall from Wednesday night through Thursday amounted to 1.5 to 2.5 inches. Flooding along the main stem rivers will continue through the final week of February. Upcoming precipitation during the week may prolong flooding, and even cause flooding on smaller waterways to reoccur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued this evening by around 945 PM CST /1045 PM EST/. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY, MARCH 02... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...Until Wednesday, March 02. * IMPACTS...At 22.5 feet, Extensive flooding behind Honey Creek Levee as a result of two unrepaired levee breaks from the April 2013 flood. This levee is maintained by the Honey Creek Levee Association. Flood waters behind the Honey Creek levee inundates most roads and affects a few residences and or commercial activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:30 AM CST Sunday /9:30 AM EST Sunday/ the stage was 22.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM CST Sunday /9:30 AM EST Sunday/ was 22.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.5 feet Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday, March 02. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&