THSO hosts Beethoven and Brews

TERRE HAUTE, IND. (WTHI) - Beethoven with a side of Brews -- that was on the menu tonight for one lucky bunch!
The Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra presented its second performance of the THSO Presents series Saturday evening.
It's titled "Beethoven and Brews."
Folks gathered at the Terre Haute Brewing Company to sip on a cold one, while enjoying some of Beethoven's greatest pieces.
Organizers say classical music doesn't need to be confined to a traditional concert hall.
They are bringing their craft to new heights and new venues!
For more upcoming events click here.