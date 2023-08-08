 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southeast, southwest,
and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 5 PM EDT this afternoon through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded. Extensive street flooding and flooding
of creeks and rivers are possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- High moisture content in combination with the potential for a
narrow corridor of thunderstorms along a developing boundary
may lead to prolonged heavy rainfall. Widespread totals of
1-2 inches along with isolated totals in excess of 3 inches
are possible in the watch area.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

THSO announces Symphony Sunday Chamber Music Series

The Terre Haute Symphony will partner with Westminster Village to share a free chamber music series, Symphony Sundays with Westminster residents and the public.

During the 2023-2024 season, the THSO will bring eight chamber ensembles to the Community Center at Westminster to share free recitals.

All recitals begin at 2 p.m. and will last no more than an hour. Refreshments will be served.

Recital dates include:

· August 13, 2023

· September 10, 2023

· October 15, 2023

· November 12, 2023

· February 18, 2024

· March 10, 2024

· May 19, 2024

· June 23, 2024

Ensembles currently confirmed include:

· Terre Haute Symphony Brass Quintet - members include Principal Trumpet Jay Ellsmore, Second Trumpet Eric Rodriguez, Principal Horn Brian Kilp, Principal Trombone Randy Mitchell, and Principal Tuba Glen Dimick

· Ivory Winds - includes flute, clarinet, horn, bassoon, and piano. Layne Anspach, THSO Fourth Horn, performs in this ensemble.

· Impressaria Winds - a woodwind quintet including flute, clarinet, oboe, bassoon, and horn. Sharon Weyser, THSO Second Horn, performs in this ensemble.

· Angelus Duo - members include Principal Harp Melanie Mashner and her sister and flutist Melissa Mashner

For a complete schedule of ensembles, visit www.thso.org/symphony-sundays