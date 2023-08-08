THSO announces Symphony Sunday Chamber Music Series

The Terre Haute Symphony will partner with Westminster Village to share a free chamber music series, Symphony Sundays with Westminster residents and the public.
During the 2023-2024 season, the THSO will bring eight chamber ensembles to the Community Center at Westminster to share free recitals.
All recitals begin at 2 p.m. and will last no more than an hour. Refreshments will be served.
Recital dates include:
· August 13, 2023
· September 10, 2023
· October 15, 2023
· November 12, 2023
· February 18, 2024
· March 10, 2024
· May 19, 2024
· June 23, 2024
Ensembles currently confirmed include:
· Terre Haute Symphony Brass Quintet - members include Principal Trumpet Jay Ellsmore, Second Trumpet Eric Rodriguez, Principal Horn Brian Kilp, Principal Trombone Randy Mitchell, and Principal Tuba Glen Dimick
· Ivory Winds - includes flute, clarinet, horn, bassoon, and piano. Layne Anspach, THSO Fourth Horn, performs in this ensemble.
· Impressaria Winds - a woodwind quintet including flute, clarinet, oboe, bassoon, and horn. Sharon Weyser, THSO Second Horn, performs in this ensemble.
· Angelus Duo - members include Principal Harp Melanie Mashner and her sister and flutist Melissa Mashner
For a complete schedule of ensembles, visit www.thso.org/symphony-sundays