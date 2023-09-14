Thrive West Central presents Terre Haute City Council a request for $5 million in ARPA money

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute City Council learned about the overall plan Thrive West Central has for housing in the area. We've told you before Thrive was awarded $952,000 for the READI Homes for the Future Program.
Just a few weeks ago, Thrive West Central was approved for $5 million in American Rescue Plan money from the county. Now, its asking the city of Terre Haute for another $5 million to continue.
Ryan Keller, the executive director of Thrive, helped the City Council to visiualize the impact of this money. Ten thousand of the money will go toward launching Club 720, which offers down payment assistance and credit building for home-buyers.
"This program right here will be transformational on it's own initially. We'll start off launching that program and really educating all of our community partners that they can take advantage of it," said Keller.
Another $50,000 will go into marketing and communication, $120,000 for planning and training, $1 million for site selection and pre-development, and almost $4 million for housing strategy implementation.
"So a large portion of the money is going to be directly infused right into the market. That's gonna create new housing units that we so desperately need in our community," said Keller.
Thrive has a rough timeline set in place, with big steps to be taken in the next 6 months.
"We're really here gearing up all through the winter months and getting things ready so builders can take action as soon as the ground thaws in March and they hit the ground running and they got projects going," Keller said.
Because of READI round 1, Thrive is on track to bring 130 total new housing units to the market by October 2025. Some City Council members are impressed with the housing initiative.
"This is just - it just blew my mind when I understood what the potential impact would be on investment, real estate taxes. Not to mention the satisfaction that a lot of our citizens will get to be able to move to a more appropriate living space that they want," said Councilman O. Earl Elliott.
Nothing was decided tonight. The discussion will continue at the council's first October meeting.