Thrive West Central learns more about "Road Safety Audits"

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local economic and advocacy organization is expanding its capabilities.
Thrive West Central hosted a class Wednesday to learn a proactive approach to reducing crashes. Participants in the class did a hands-on road safety assessment exercise. They identified road safety issues and opportunities for improvement.
"What makes you uncomfortable and not want to cross the street? That's what we want to capture," said Local Technical Assistance Program Instructor, Laura Slusher.
Laura Slusher from the Local Technical Assistance Program taught Thrive West Central about road safety audits. They were looking at potential safety concerns and how to address them.
"We're all roadway users and just because we're taking a different look at it from a different perspective at this point, we still have to navigate that intersection," said Slusher.
The audit is an examination of a road's performance done by an independent, qualified team.
Karen Schneiders is the Director of Community Development for Thrive West Central. With new staff added to the team, she wants them to be properly educated on how to approach these situations.
"If a county or community came up and asked us to take a look at a location, this provides us the tools to bring the right people to the table, to ask the right questions," said Schneiders.
Both groups have the goal of reducing the number of road accidents. It's something that can impact anyone.
"Most people in their lifetime will be affected by a roadway crash. Unfortunately, that's often in the form of a fatality. Two to three people die each day on Indiana roads," said Slusher.
Schneiders says she hopes to have another class like this soon.