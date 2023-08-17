Three Wabash Valley counties awarded DNR grants

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Three Wabash Valley counties will soon benefit from Indiana Department of Natural Resources grants.
The money will be used on construction projects and to improve water quality.
It's called the Lake and River Enhancement Program. Sullivan County will receive $7,500. The money will be used to remove sediment from Sullivan Lake. This should improve the fish population.
Vigo County is set to receive $80,000. It will be used for the Markle Mill Dam Project. The county plans to remove the dam from Otter Creek because it poses a safety risk.
Vigo County leaders have said they expect the project to cost $220,000. The county already had half that amount in state money before being awarded this new grant.
Owen County is getting $100,000 for a construction project on the White River.
This is all made possible thanks to the annual boat owner fees.