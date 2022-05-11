Three Wabash Valley communities awarded art grants

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Three Wabash Valley communities are celebrating after each winning a $5,000 grant for art projects.
On Tuesday, we told you about how the money would be used in Sullivan. The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce is sharing its vision.
The Indiana Destination Development Corporation awarded the money as part of a new tourism campaign.
Terre Haute, Brazil and Sullivan each applied and won. The communities are working with local artists to create murals.
In Terre Haute, a mural will go on The Ohio Building downtown. The goal is to connect the community through art, while highlighting local history and culture.
In Brazil, a mural will go on A&B Farmhouse. It will showcase the city's history and culture. This mural will cover the current one, which has faded over time.
In Sullivan, a mural will be created on a building in the town square.
"It's really cool that all of these locations are really in the heart of the community and are going to be unique to those communities but really tie us in together," Josh Alsip, Director of Community Engagement, said.
Alsip told us artists will figure out their designs next month. The murals have to be done by the end of October.