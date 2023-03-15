Three vehicle crash on Red Skelton Bridge injures one

LAWRENCE CO., Ill. (WTHI)- A crash involving three vehicles caused traffic to be backed up for miles on Highway 50 at the state line.
According to the Knox County Sheriff's Department, a semi driven by Doug Duncan of Merom, Indiana failed to reduce his speed as he entered a construction zone.
The semi rear-ended a vehicle driven by Dionne Commens of Dale, Indiana.
A third car driven by Kristal Tewell of Lawrenceville, Illinois was also struck
Kyle Gosnell, a passenger in Tewell's car, was air-lifted for non-life threatening injuries.
No other information about the crash has been released.