Three vehicle crash on Red Skelton Bridge injures one

LAWRENCE CO., Ill. (WTHI)- A crash involving three vehicles caused traffic to be backed up for miles on Highway 50 at the state line. 

According to the Knox County Sheriff's Department, a semi driven by Doug Duncan of Merom, Indiana failed to reduce his speed as he entered a construction zone.

The semi rear-ended a vehicle driven by Dionne Commens of Dale, Indiana. 

A third car driven by Kristal Tewell of Lawrenceville, Illinois was also struck

Kyle Gosnell, a passenger in Tewell's car, was air-lifted for non-life threatening injuries. 

No other information about the crash has been released. 

