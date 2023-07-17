Three-vehicle crash kills two in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Two people are dead after a three-vehicle crash in Richland County, Illinois.
It happened last week on US Route 50 near Cottage Hill Road.
According to Illinois State Police, the vehicles were entering a construction zone. The driver of a truck, identified as Cody Wolfe, 32, was stopped at the direction of a construction worker.
Another vehicle, a pick-up truck, stopped behind Wolfe. The driver was Justin Lynn, 22, and a passenger who was identified as Colten Stewart,24, both from Cisne, Illinois.
That's when police said a semi, driven by Jonathan Wilson,18, from Taylorsville, Mississippi, rear-ended the pick-up truck in the middle, killing both Lynn and Stewart.
Wilson and Wolfe were both taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Police said Wilson was charged with was cited for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid a Crash.