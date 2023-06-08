TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Three Terre Haute businesses will now operate under one name.
E-bash, the Bank of Pinball and Highlanders will now be known as Sandbox Social.
E-bash has been a successful video game business for several years in Terre Haute. It recently moved into Haute City Center. The founders then opened The Bank of Pinball, also in Haute City Center.
Most recently, they started work on Highlanders, an axe-throwing arcade.
The three businesses will be housed in a 13,000-square-foot facility at the mall. It'll feature a full restaurant and bar.
Sandbox Social plans to open sometime this summer.