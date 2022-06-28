 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Three semi crash closes section of I-70 in Clay County

  • Updated
  • 0
I-70 crash

Photo Credit: Eric Hettlinger

 By Chris Essex

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Crews have shut down a section of Interstate 70 after a crash.

The crash happened near the 26-mile-marker in Clay County.

Details surrounding the crash are unclear at this time, but Indiana State Police says the crash involved three semis.

We will bring you updates as soon as they become available.

I-70 crash

Recommended for you