Three semi crash closes section of I-70 in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Crews have shut down a section of Interstate 70 after a crash.
The crash happened near the 26-mile-marker in Clay County.
*Update* traffic will be diverted off at the 41 mile marker (Cloverdale exit). Continue to use caution in the area. The cleanup is going to be extensive.— Sgt. Matt Ames (@ISPPutnamville) June 29, 2022
Details surrounding the crash are unclear at this time, but Indiana State Police says the crash involved three semis.
