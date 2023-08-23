Three schools taking part in initiative to prepare K-12 students for workforce

INDIANA (WTHI) - Three Indiana school districts are getting help preparing students for high-opportunity jobs at home.
Regional Opportunity Initiatives selected these three schools for the fourth cohort of ROI's Ready Schools Initiative:
- Barr-Reeve Community Schools
- Crawford County Community School Corporation
- East Washington School Corporation
The initiative is a framework to support school districts in aligning K-12 curricular and program offerings to educational and workforce needs within Southern Indiana.