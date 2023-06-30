Three people from Robinson charged in connection to Illinois murder investigation

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - Three people face charges in connection to a Crawford County death investigation.
Illinois State Police arrested 24-year-old Lance Newcomb, 58-year-old Angela Newcomb and 52-year-old Hiley Schulte - all from Robinson.
On June 22, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office asked Illinois State Police for help finding Ryan Waggoner, who was reported missing from Lerna, Illinois.
On June 27, police said they found human remains in Crawford County. According to police, they are still working to identify the person they found.
Lance Newcomb was charged with one count of Concealment of Homicidal Death.
Angela Newcomb was charged with one count of Concealment of Homicidal Death and one count of Obstructing Justice.
Schulte was charged with Concealment of Homicidal Death.