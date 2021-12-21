Three organizations pick up cash to help with learning and development

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Three local organizations are picking up a boost for youth learning and development.
The United Way Youth Success Council has awarded a total of $271,000.
It's part of the Successful Student Transitions Initiative. The goal is to keep kids engaged in learning as they transition thru different education levels.
The recipients are:
The Terre Haute Children's Museum, which will offer STEM programs for incoming 6th graders.
Mental Health America, which will offer the "Too Good for Violence" curriculum to help with the middle school transition.
The Clara Fairbanks Foundation will support physical education and teamwork at Sarah Scott Middle School.