Three new bike trails make debut at Griffin Bike Park

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local park had a bike bash this weekend!
Folks gathered to celebrate the grand opening of three new bike trails! Those are Heroes Trail, Recon Trail, and Over-n-Out Trail.
The Heroes Trail connects to Fowler Park. It is dedicated to two war veterans -- Dale Griffin and Eugene Fowler.
All three trails are different difficulties.
The Over-n-Out Trail is an advanced trail -- featuring the longest log ride in the nation! Recon is bigger and faster than the rest.
Organizers say the Next Levels Trail Grant has helped create a wide range of opportunities for riders.
"We're really getting into the advanced stuff, we're getting into having a little bit of everything for every type of rider. It's just awesome to be able to see the finish line of getting something for everybody," Griffin Bike Park Manager Rich Moore said.
Folks also enjoyed a barbeque lunch and a riding tour.