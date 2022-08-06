Three more are charged for the 2020 murder of Dwayne French, making four in total

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new information about a murder investigation that started in 2020.

The Terre Haute Police Department says three more people will face murder charges for the 2020 murder of Dwayne French, making four in total.

On Saturday, Terre Haute police arrested Richard Durbin Jr., 45, and Jesse Hess, 35. A third person charged, Dwight Brown was already in custody on different charges in Salt Lake City, Utah.

All three face charges of Murder, Robbery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury, Armed Robbery, Aggravated Battery and Battery with a Deadly Weapon

This makes four arrests in the August 2020 murder of French. Police say he was beaten and robbed on his way to work. He later died of his injuries.

On Tuesday, police arrested Candace Jones in connection to this investigation. Jones is facing charges of Murder, Robbery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury, Armed Robbery, Aggravated Battery, and Battery by Means of a Deadly Weapon.