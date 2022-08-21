Three killed, two hurt in single-vehicle Vigo County crash
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Three people have died and two more are hurt after a single-vehicle crash in Vigo County.
The crash happened around 1:30 Sunday morning on State Road 46 and Main Street in Riley. It happened when the vehicle left the road and crashed into a tree.
According to police, the vehicle left the road and crashed into a tree. When deputies arrived - the vehicle was on fire.
Two of the passengers were able to get out. They are in the hospital with serious injuries.
The driver and two other passengers were killed.
A separate press release from Indiana State University says officials are working to identify the victims of the crash, but added it is believed they were ISU students, including football players.
The names of the victims were not released. The crash is still under investigation.