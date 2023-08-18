Three Junior Ranger Days remaining in 2023

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - There is still an opportunity to attend Junior Ranger Day. Three Saturday kids programs are scheduled for the rest of the summer and fall in Vincennes.
Natural Resource Day will be 1 to 4 p.m. on Aug. 26. Kids will be able to connect with the natural resources with activities like track molds, owl pellet dissection, water testing, and tree identification. Although set aside as a historical park in 1966, the George Rogers Clark National Historical Park still provides a green space to the community.
Three Forts Day has been rescheduled for Sept. 9 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Learn how kids lived in Vincennes from the early French, American Revolution, and War of 1812 periods. Musket demonstrations will also be held.
Astronomy Night is 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 21. Activities, games, and stargazing will be part of the fun for all ages. Kids can earn the Night Explorer patch and preview programs for the 2024 solar eclipse.
Kids ages 5 through 14 will receive a Junior Ranger patch for attending their first program, or a commemorative badge for their second program.
For questions about the events, call 812-882-1776 or email at GERO_Ranger_Activities@nps.gov.