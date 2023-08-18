 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT EDT
THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southeast,
southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From noon Sunday to midnight EDT Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Three Junior Ranger Days remaining in 2023

Junior Ranger

A young Junior Ranger at a Junior Ranger event

 Courtesy: National Park Service

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - There is still an opportunity to attend Junior Ranger Day. Three Saturday kids programs are scheduled for the rest of the summer and fall in Vincennes.

Natural Resource Day will be 1 to 4 p.m. on Aug. 26. Kids will be able to connect with the natural resources with activities like track molds, owl pellet dissection, water testing, and tree identification. Although set aside as a historical park in 1966, the George Rogers Clark National Historical Park still provides a green space to the community. 

Three Forts Day has been rescheduled for Sept. 9 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Learn how kids lived in Vincennes from the early French, American Revolution, and War of 1812 periods. Musket demonstrations will also be held.

Astronomy Night is 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 21. Activities, games, and stargazing will be part of the fun for all ages. Kids can earn the Night Explorer patch and preview programs for the 2024 solar eclipse.

Kids ages 5 through 14 will receive a Junior Ranger patch for attending their first program, or a commemorative badge for their second program.

For questions about the events, call 812-882-1776 or email at GERO_Ranger_Activities@nps.gov.

