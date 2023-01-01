 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Three Indiana men arrested for drunk driving on New Year's Eve

  • Updated
  • 0
Generic Police Lights.jpg

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State Police increased patrols for New Year's Eve celebrations.

Between 8:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m., ISP conducted a saturation patrol targeting dangerous and impaired drivers in the Vincennes area.

In Knox County, troopers gave out 29 traffic tickets, 42 traffic warnings, arrested three motorists for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and cited two individuals for minor consumption of alcohol.

The three Indiana men arrested are:

  • Earl Potter, 74, of Vincennes, Indiana
  • Greg Edgin, 50, of Vincennes, Indiana
  • Christopher McCan, 27, of Fort Branch, Indiana

All three drivers were taken to the Knox County Jail.

Recommended for you