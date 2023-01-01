Three Indiana men arrested for drunk driving on New Year's Eve

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State Police increased patrols for New Year's Eve celebrations.
Between 8:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m., ISP conducted a saturation patrol targeting dangerous and impaired drivers in the Vincennes area.
In Knox County, troopers gave out 29 traffic tickets, 42 traffic warnings, arrested three motorists for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and cited two individuals for minor consumption of alcohol.
The three Indiana men arrested are:
- Earl Potter, 74, of Vincennes, Indiana
- Greg Edgin, 50, of Vincennes, Indiana
- Christopher McCan, 27, of Fort Branch, Indiana
All three drivers were taken to the Knox County Jail.