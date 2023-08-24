Three IN GOP Gov candidates stop by Terre Haute

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Some Republican Candidates for Indiana Governor stopped by Terre Haute Thursday night.
It was for the Ronald Reagan Dinner. The Vigo County Pachyderm Club hosted the event.
It happened at the MCL banquet center in Terre Haute
Candidates Mike Braun, Suzanne Crouch, and Eric Doden were all slated to be guest speakers.
Local leaders say they are glad to be able to host the event.
"Lots of times we... sometimes we feel kind of distant from the candidates right? And this is one of the opportunities the Pachyderm Club has provided us to come out and actually meet the candidates," Vigo County Clerk, Brad Newman said of the event.
According to Ballotpedia, other GOP candidates for Indiana governor are Curtis Hill, Brad Chambers, and Jamie Reitenour. Jennifer McCormick and Bob Kern are Democratic candidates. Donald Rainwater is on the Libertarian ticket.