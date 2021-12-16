Three companies interested in Coke and Carbon property in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Three companies are interested in repurposing some long-time vacant property in Terre Haute.
The Terre Haute Redevelopment Commission announced three bids to buy the old Coke and Carbon property near 13th and Hulman Streets.
It has sat empty for decades because the soil is contaminated.
These bids include Hydrite Chemical for an expansion to its current facility. The other two bids are by developers that specialize in repurposing contaminated properties for redevelopment.
Commission members did not act on any of the bids. They are taking them under advisement.