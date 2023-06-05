Three charged following Sunday night shooting in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Several people are facing charges after a shooting in Terre Haute on Sunday.
According to the Terre Haute police, it happened around 7:35 p.m.
Officers responded to the 2300 block of 2nd Avenue after receiving reports of a fight in the roadway.
Officials said the first officer arrived on the scene in less than a minute. The officer said one of the men in the group, later identified as Gaden Cunningham, 21, was holding a handgun.
Officials said the Terre Haute officer started giving Cunningham commands when he fired his weapon and shot a person in the arm. Cunningham allegedly took off and tried to hide.
The officer said he was able to get Cunningham to come out of hiding, and then took him into custody.
The shooting victim was taken to Union Hospital in Terre Haute.
Three people are facing charges after the incident.
Cunningham was charged with Battery-Committed with a Deadly Weapon, Aggravated Battery, Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon and Intimidation.
JNaela Cunningham, 23, and Shanassie Marshall, 20, both of Terre Haute, were charged with Battery with Bodily Injury.