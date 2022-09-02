 Skip to main content
Three arrested in Greene County in connection to a burglary investigation

  • Updated
  • 0
Greene Co

Left: Kathleen Preece | Middle: April Boyd | Right: Shawn Toon

 By Chris Essex

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Three people face charges in Greene County after police served a search warrant at a Bloomfield home.

It happened Friday morning at a home on Iron Mountain Road.

Police started their investigation after a burglary in Bloomfield on August 30.

While police were searching the Iron Mountain Road home, police said they found several things that were reported stolen, along with meth, pot, paraphernalia and illegally harvested ginseng.

Police arrested April Boyd, Shawn Toon and Kathleen Preece.

