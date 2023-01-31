Three arrested for night hunting from a road in Sullivan County

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The people are facing charges in Sullivan County after officials said they were night hunting from the road.
Indiana DNR arrested Indianapolis residents Biak Sang, Hrang Lian and Ro Hmung Lian
The arrest happened on Saturday night around 8:00.
DNR said they received complaints about night hunting near County Road 400 East and County Road 550 North.
While investigating, conservation officers heard a gunshot nearby and saw a vehicle drive away.
During a traffic stop, officers said they found three rifles and a spotlight. Lian was the only person in the car.
After a search, Sang and Ro Hmung Lian were located in the area on foot.
Using an Indiana State Police drone with thermal and a K9, officials found the poached deer. Meat from the deer was donated to a local family.
All three faces misdemeanor charges of illegal taking of a white-tailed deer, hunting with the aid of a motor conveyance, jacklighting, shooting from a public roadway, and hunting without the consent of the landowner.