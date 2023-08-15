Three arrested for incident that placed Paris, Illinois schools on lockdown

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - Three people have been arrested for an incident that placed schools in Paris on lockdown Tuesday.
It started shortly after 11 a.m. when police responded to a report of a shooting behind Wenz Elementary.
Paris Police then put all schools on lockdown, which led to a delayed dismissal for students.
Paris PD said three people were arrested Tuesday evening after an investigation.
Those arrests include:
- Tyge Hissem, 30, for reckless discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon
- Alex Noble, 20, for aggravated battery
- Megan Erwin, 28, for an outstanding warrant out of Champaign County
Paris PD said this was an isolated incident.
Paris schools released the following statement:
“This morning, all Paris Union elementary schools were placed in a lockdown due to an incident that occurred near Wenz Elementary School. We took this action out of an abundance of caution and based on guidance from local law enforcement. We do not believe that the safety or wellbeing of our students was threatened at any time today.
The lockdown did impact the early release schedule this morning. Police officers have been on the scene at each school to assist with releasing students for the day. We appreciate the assistance of our local law enforcement partners and are grateful for the patience and understanding of our families.
As always, the safety and security of our schools is our number one priority.”