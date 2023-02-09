THPD to receive new weapons this year

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The Terre Haute Police Department will be changing the weapons they carry soon.
Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen said officers will begin to carry smaller caliber weapons. Currently, officers carry a 45-millimeter glock. Soon, they'll trade those in for 9-millimeter ones.
But, Keen said don't let the smaller size fool you. There isn't a huge difference between the two. Still, there are several benefits to selecting a smaller weapon.
Keen said studies with the FBI have shown officers are more accurate with a smaller caliber weapon. Also, officers can carry more ammunition in smaller caliber weapons.
It's also a matter of cost and supply. In the last few years, Keen said the police department has struggled with ammunition prices and shortages. This caused the department to cut back on the number of training sessions. He said the change should allow things to return to normal.
"Lower costs allow us to do more training and increase that accuracy even more," he said. "At this point, based on the studies and our own research into it, we think this is a smart choice."
Keen said officers are already training with these new weapons. Their current ones will be traded in.