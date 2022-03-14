THPD taught kids about crime and safety

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- The Terre Haute Police Department made a trip to Fuqua Elementary School on Monday.
The department talked with kids about safety tips and even had McGruff the crime dog join them!
Department leaders spoke to kids about not touching guns, crossing the street properly, and not taking medicine that isn't theirs.
Department leaders tell News 10 that it's always great to get out of the office to interact with kids.
The department will go to all elementary schools in the city.
Fuqua was the department's first stop for the crime lesson.