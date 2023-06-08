THPD says second officer is on leave following OWI charges

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The Terre Haute Police Department is revealing another officer is on leave after being charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Officer Brittany Coffman was on patrol May 26th around 3 a.m. When Coffman called into dispatch, a supervisor noticed her speech sounded slurred. Another supervisor was called to assist Coffman in a traffic stop. That officer also noticed Coffman's slurred speech, slow, rigid movements, and droopy eyes.

Coffman claimed she did not get much sleep before going on patrol. Supervisors determined she was not fit to operate a vehicle. Coffman was then taken to Regional Hospital for an exam and testing.

The test came back positive for benzodiazepines. Coffman revealed to officers she had been prescribed Xanax.

Coffman has been charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated. The Vigo County Prosecutor's Office said these charges were brought after a full investigation of body cam footage. The office said this caused the delay in information.

