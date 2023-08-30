THPD officers place at K-9 competition

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Several members of the Terre Haute Police Department's K9 unit and their K9's earned top honors for their skills.
They competed against 100 dogs from across the nation at last week's trials and certification in Indiana.
Todd Haller, the department's K9 unit leader, said he's proud his officers placed in the competition.
"These guys have done a stand-up job for the amount of time they've been on the unit," said Haller, who has been a handler for almost 25 years. "I'm very proud of their efforts and I'm sure they'll continue to succeed. they've got the heart for it."
Awards went to:
- Sgt. Todd Haller with K9 Kick: 2nd place-tracking, 3rd place-obedience
- Sgt. Anthony Mazzon with K9 Pelkes: 2nd place-overall explosives, 2nd place-building detection, 2nd place-scent logix, 1st place-scramble, 1st place-warehouse detection, 1st place-building search for suspects
- Officer Ivan Walker with K9 Pitts: 3rd place-building search for suspects, 3rd place-hard dog
- Officer Thomas Welch with K9 Rocky: 1st place-fast dog