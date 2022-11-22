THPD officer enters guilty plea and resigns from the force after summer incident.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have an update on an investigation into a former Terre Haute police officer.
Trevor Singer pleaded guilty to two counts of battery and public nudity, all misdemeanors and resigned from the department on Tuesday morning.
Terre Haute police responded to the Poplar Pub in The Meadows in the early morning hours of July 3.
One woman said that Singer made unwanted advances at her as she was driving. She said he also exposed himself to her.
Another woman said Singer made unwanted advances in the parking lot.
A judge sentenced Singer to 420 days of formal probation.
Last summer, Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen took Singer's badge, weapon, and all department-issued equipment.
On Tuesday, we received a response from Keen, you can read it below:
"Yesterday afternoon, I received notification that Officer Trevor Singer was scheduled today to appear in Terre Haute City Court to answer to two counts of Battery, a Class B Misdemeanor, and one count of Public Nudity, a Class C Misdemeanor related to an off-duty incident.
The initial report was made to the Terre Haute Police Department on July 30, 2022. Based on the allegations and involvement of one of our officers, the Vigo County Prosecutor’s Office was contacted to have another agency conduct the investigation in accordance with our policy. Officer Singer was placed on immediate relief of duty at the scene, removing any police authority. A supervisor later retrieved his departmental firearm and credentials. The Terre Haute Police Merit Commission was also notified of Officer Singer’s leave status. Officer Singer has remained on immediate relief of duty since the night of the incident.
Just before 10:00 A.M., I received email notification from Trevor Singer indicating that he was resigning from the Terre Haute Police Department effective immediately. He was a member with the Terre Haute Police Department for less than two-years at the time of the incident assigned to the patrol division.
While his employment with the Terre Haute Police Department has ended, any disciplinary action where the officer has been given all due process rights and where the misconduct meets the criteria of Indiana Code 5-2-1-12 is required to be reported to the Indiana Law Enforcement Training Board (ILETB). The ILETB may determine whether further proceedings will occur for the purpose of removing an officer’s authority to act as a law enforcement officer in Indiana. Qualifying misconduct shall be reported to the ILETB even in cases where the officer retires or resigns before the final findings. As of this morning, I have received the investigatory file from the prosecutor’s office. In consultation with the Terre Haute Police Merit Board, I will prepare the required notification to the ILETB.
The conduct that constitutes these criminal acts is contrary to our core values. Whether on or off-duty, we as police officers are expected to behave in a manner that is consistent with the public’s trust in us. The victims in this case rightfully had such an expectation that was betrayed. There is no excuse or defense to this type of behavior, and those that engage in it have no place in law enforcement.
Shawn Keen
Chief of Police
Terre Haute Police Department"