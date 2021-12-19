THPD is conducting a death investigation after finding a body in an old well

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department is now conducting a death investigation.
This is after a body was found Saturday afternoon.
Officers were called to an area of 6th and Margaret Streets due to a dangerous opening -- which they believe is an old well.
Using flashlights, police say they found a body in the opening.
THPD does not believe the death to be recent. But, they do believe the body is male.
If you have any information, you are encouraged to contact the Terre Haute Police Department.