THPD investigating the death of an adult male

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Terre Haute Police Department is working a death investigation near the intersection of 17th and Hulman Street.
Terre Haute Police Department told News 10 it is currently investigating the death of an adult male along the roadway.
Chief Shawn Keen with THPD said there is no evidence to believe the death was unnatural.
Due to the body being in the roadway, investigators are processing the scene as they would a homicide.
Our crews on the scene saw the area was taped off with caution tape around 17th and Mahan Avenue.
The department said the area has been reopened.