Thousands still without power after severe weather across Indiana

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI)- Thousands are still without power after Friday's storm.
Sunday morning, Duke Energy said it restored power to more than 61,000 customers across Indiana. More than 9,000 customers remained without power. The energy company said about 70,000 customers lost power during the storm.
Duke Energy also said help is coming out of state to repair damaged power poles and lines. Locally, there were about 100 customers in the Sullivan County area without power late Sunday morning. A local spokesperson said the company hoped to have those households back on by midnight.
WIN Energy REMC said it also has restored power to many of its customers. It said 375 are currently without power, which is down from the 2,700 without power Saturday morning.
The power company said those who are still without power in Sullivan County may not get power back until Monday. The company said this is due to the severity of damages.