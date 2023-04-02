 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Lafayette to Vincennes.

.Flooding continues along much of the Wabash River. More
precipitation is in the forecast and this will result in prolonged
flooding into mid to late next week.

Those with interests along area waterways should monitor forecasts
for the latest information.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Flooding of rural roads is in progress
behind Honey Creek Levee as a result of two unrepaired levee
breaks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CDT Saturday /8:30 PM EDT Saturday/ the stage was
17.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:30 PM CDT Saturday /8:30 PM EDT Saturday/ was
18.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.6
feet Tuesday evening. It will then fall below flood stage
early Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Thousands still without power after severe weather across Indiana

  • Updated
  • 0
Sullivan County Damage

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI)- Thousands are still without power after Friday's storm. 

Sunday morning, Duke Energy said it restored power to more than 61,000 customers across Indiana. More than 9,000 customers remained without power. The energy company said about 70,000 customers lost power during the storm.

Duke Energy also said help is coming out of state to repair damaged power poles and lines. Locally, there were about 100 customers in the Sullivan County area without power late Sunday morning. A local spokesperson said the company hoped to have those households back on by midnight.

WIN Energy REMC said it also has restored power to many of its customers. It said 375 are currently without power, which is down from the 2,700 without power Saturday morning. 

The power company said those who are still without power in Sullivan County may not get power back until Monday. The company said this is due to the  severity of damages. 