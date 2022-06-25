Thousands gather in Indianapolis to protest, celebrate overturn of Roe V. Wade

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - People have gathered in Indianapolis to both celebrate and protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe V. Wade.
News 10's Heather Good and Porsha Williams report the two groups are on opposite sides of the statehouse.
The group Right to Life Indianapolis gathered to celebrate the court's decision. Our crew reports the group had dozens of people on hand.
On the other side of the statehouse were thousands of people against the decision. The ACLU of Indiana was one of the groups that organized the protest.
Our crew said the protests appear to be peaceful.