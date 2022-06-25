 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ALERT HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Resources
have declared an Air Quality Alert for...

Saturday, June 25th for the following Indiana counties...

Carroll...Tippecanoe...Howard...Boone...Hamilton...Madison...
Delaware...Hendricks...Vigo...Shelby...Greene...Monroe...Brown...
Bartholomew...Knox...Daviess...

Ozone levels are expected to be in the Orange or Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups range. Active children and adults, and people
with respiratory disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged
outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For further information, please see the IDEM Smog Watch page on the
Internet at:

http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/

Thousands gather in Indianapolis to protest, celebrate overturn of Roe V. Wade

  • Updated
  • 0
Indiianapolis
By Chris Essex

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - People have gathered in Indianapolis to both celebrate and protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe V. Wade.

The US Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade. Do you think it is the right decision to put the decision on abortion laws in the hands of individual states?

You voted:

News 10's Heather Good and Porsha Williams report the two groups are on opposite sides of the statehouse.

The group Right to Life Indianapolis gathered to celebrate the court's decision. Our crew reports the group had dozens of people on hand.

After the Roe V. Wade decision in Indianapolis

+6 
+6 
Indy 1.jpg
+6 
+6 
Indy 2.jpg
+6 
+6 
Indy 5.jpg
+6 
+6 
indy protest.jpg
+6 
+6 
Indy3.jpg

On the other side of the statehouse were thousands of people against the decision. The ACLU of Indiana was one of the groups that organized the protest.

Our crew said the protests appear to be peaceful.

Recommended for you