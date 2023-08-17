"Those things would be more valuable to them..." New U.S. Farm Bill still under negotiation

UNITED STATES (WTHI)- Lawmakers are still at work trying to develop a new farm bill.
On September 30, the previous farm bill from 2018 will expire. In its place, lawmakers wish to put in a $1.5 trillion bill. The bill would cover a wide range of things, including crop insurance for farmers, money for agricultural communities, and funding for SNAP benefits.
But, according to Indiana Farm Bureau's National Affairs Coordinator Brantley Seifers there have been some slight delays with this bill.
"We had hoped to see language going into August recess," he said. "That was kinda our goal and we did not get any draft language. We are behind in that sense."
Seifers said lawmakers have asked for an extension on developing the farm bill, but the bill most likely will not be put into law before the September 30th deadline.
It's vital this bill is passed. The crop insurance included in this bill is a vital resource for our Wabash Valley farmers, which includes Terry Hayhurst.
"A lot of farmers are required to have [it]," he said. "So, they can have the money to farm next year. So, that helps assist in those costs and everything."
Coverage that Hayhurst said could be helpful to Wabash Valley farms during dry spells, which has affected many local farms.
Still, Seifers said the bill is following a similar timeline as its 2018 predecessor.
"We are confident that we can get it done by the end of the year," Seifers said. "Which matches that 2018 Farm Bill timeline. The 2018 Farm Bill was signed and passed in December. I think we can still do that."
It's important this bill is passed sooner rather than later. As this could mean farmers would have to bear the full burden of crop insurance, federal employees could lose their jobs, and SNAP programs could be affected.
Once again, driving home the fact that agriculture affects all of us.
"If agriculture wasn't available out here," Hayhurst said. "And we weren't able to raise the fuel and fiber they need, those things would be more valuable to them than what they are now.